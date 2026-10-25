Kostadinov is a leader in reactions on social networks

Kostadin Kostadinov generated the most reactions, comments and shares on social networks during the presidential campaign. This became clear from an analysis presented on bTV by Nadezhda Ganeva, an expert in political and digital communications.

Among the three most popular videos from the campaign are publications by Radostin Vassilev, Kostadin Kostadinov and Ivelin Mihaylov, dedicated to the repair of the Shipka monument. One of Radostin Vassilev's videos has collected nearly 70,000 reactions.

Different strategies of Yotova and Gyurov

Iliyana Yotova has relied on traditional political communication on Facebook and Instagram. Her posts included meetings with citizens, photos, speeches and short videos, but according to Ganeva, the content was not specifically adapted to the individual platforms.

“She uses a very traditional political approach“, explained Nadezhda Ganeva.

Andrey Gyurov has chosen a different approach, aimed at a younger audience on Instagram and TikTok. Among his most viewed posts are videos in which he kneads bread in Varna, drives a forklift and plays drums.

Despite the differences between Yotova's and Gyurov's campaigns, the strongest interest on social networks has been aroused by the posts of other candidates. According to the presented analysis, Kostadinov is the leader in overall engagement, measured by reactions, comments and shares.

Yotova is last in engagement among the leading candidates

Iliyana Yotova remains in last place in engagement on social networks among the top five candidates by election result. Ganeva linked this to the way in which the digital communication of the campaign was organized.

“It seems to me that Ms. Yotova's campaign underestimated the influence of social networks“, the expert commented.

Thus, the analysis shows a discrepancy between the electoral performance of the candidates and the interest in their content online. The focus of Gyurov and Yotova's campaigns was different, but the greatest activity on social networks was reported around the publications of Kostadinov, Vassilev and Mihaylov.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg