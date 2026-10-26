CEC: Yotova and Valchev lead with 30.71% of processed protocols

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev lead with 34.80% of the votes with 30.71% of the sectional protocols processed in the regional election commissions. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are second with 31.67%, with the difference between the two presidential candidate pairs being 14,293 votes.

„With 30.71 percent of the sectional protocols processed (...) Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev receive 34.80% of the votes, while Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev – 31.67 per cent“, the CEC reports.

Third in terms of results are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin from “Vazrazhdane“ with 13.13%. Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov from the MECH party receive 4.2%.

Results from abroad

In the only section in New Zealand, in Auckland, 93 Bulgarian citizens voted. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev received 48 votes, Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin - 16, and Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev - 14.

Six sections were opened in Australia - in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. In them, 180 people supported Gyurov and Kandev, 55 votes were given for Kostadinov and Volgin, and 48 - for Yotova and Valchev. Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva received 23 votes.

In the only section in Romania, in Bucharest, 167 voters voted by machine. Gyurov and Kandev received 96 votes, Yotova and Valchev - 35, and Kostadinov and Volgin - 19.

The data is interim and reflects only the protocols processed so far. The final ranking will be determined after the processing of all section protocols is completed.

Sources: bnrnews.bg