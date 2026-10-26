Krum Zarkov: BSP will support Yotova in the runoff

Iliyana Yotova can count on the support of the BSP in the runoff against Andrey Gyurov on November 1. This was stated by the leader of the Socialists Krum Zarkov in the special studio of BNT for the presidential elections.

Yotova is in the lead after the first round, held on October 25. She is participating in a presidential candidate pair with Kiril Valchev, and Andrey Gyurov is a presidential candidate together with Georgi Kandev. The second round was reached after a close result between the two leading pairs.

Zarkov: The mobilization in the BSP is serious

“She can count on the Bulgarian Socialists“, said Zarkov, congratulating Yotova on the result of the first round. He said that the mobilization within the ranks of the BSP is serious and that the party has done everything in its power in the campaign.

According to him, the socialists will continue to work for the presidential candidate pair until the end of the elections. Thus, the BSP's position for the second round was publicly stated by its leader on election night.

The close result and the low turnout

Krum Zarkov defined the small difference between the pairs Yotova – Valchev and Gyurov – Kandev as a result of the record low voter turnout. He rejected the thesis that the failure to fulfill preliminary forecasts is a sign of confusion.

„This is democracy“, said the BSP leader.

According to Zarkov, the presidential campaign has not been able to fully develop as such because it has been overshadowed by other issues of a significant nature on the public agenda. According to him, it is now entering its decisive stage.

The runoff between Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will be held on November 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg