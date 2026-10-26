Andrey Gyurov thanked voters for their support after the end of election day, but said there was no time for complacency. The presidential candidate said Bulgaria needs an active head of state who explains his decisions and unites citizens instead of dividing them.

„It's not time for patting on the back. I believe Bulgaria needs an active president. One who can explain decisions and unite Bulgarian citizens instead of dividing them“, Gyurov said.

Gyurov will not seek party support

He announced that he would not hold talks with party headquarters about supporting the runoff. According to him, the decisive factor will be the position of the citizens, not the agreements between the parties.

„These elections will not be decided in the party headquarters, we will seek support only from the citizens“, said Andrey Gyurov.

The presidential candidate directly addressed Iliyana Yotova with an invitation for a public debate before the second round.

„I call on Yotova to stand together in an open, honest and civilized debate. Let us express our positions“, said Gyurov.

Kandev refused a debate with Kiril Valchev

Vice-presidential candidate Georgi Kandev said that he would not participate in a direct confrontation with vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev. He argued his decision by saying that the debate should be between the presidential candidates.

Calls for mobilization

„The debate will be between presidential candidates. Another tough week awaits us - vote - protect democracy!“, Kandev said.

The initiative committee behind the presidential candidate pair described the result as expected. Its co-chairwoman Alexandrina Pendachanska said that support should be sought from all citizens who do not want the country to be governed by the “ghosts of the past“.

“Democratic Bulgaria“ also called for mobilization. Radan Kanev directed his appeal to people who want a strong European Bulgaria, a democratic state and a balance between the powers. Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that Gyurov did not seek support from the party, but received it because its voters wanted him to be the candidate.

Assen Vassilev from “Continuing the Change“ warned that party support should not be tied to political dependence. According to him, anyone who wants to support Gyurov is welcome, but parties should not put the candidate in a position to ask them for support.

The result of the presidential runoff will become clear in seven days.