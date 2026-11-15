Burgas and France Seek New Partnership Opportunities

The historical ties between Burgas and France, the city's development as an educational and tourist centre, and opportunities for new partnerships were discussed at a meeting between Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and the Ambassador of France to Bulgaria, Marie Dumoulin. This was the diplomat's first official visit to Burgas, the Burgas Municipality announced.

Nikolov emphasised France's historical presence in the development of the coastal city. According to him, French engineers and builders participated in the construction of the modern Port of Burgas at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. Specialists from Marseille were also involved, and some of the stone materials for the port facilities were supplied from there.

Original elements of the historic infrastructure have been preserved in the port area, including metal structures believed to resemble those of the Eiffel Tower. The mayor also presented the renovated „Magazia 1“, which is now home to the Burgas branch of the National Academy of Art.

More than 150 students study at the branch. The building displays archive photographs and drawings related to the original appearance and construction of the port buildings.

„It is important for us to preserve Burgas's historical heritage while also giving it new life. Today, a place associated with French engineering and construction is a space for education, art and the development of young talent,“ Dimitar Nikolov said.

Expanding opportunities for higher education and developing modern educational infrastructure were among the topics discussed. Nikolov presented the project for a new student campus, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

„Our ambition is not simply for young people to stay in Burgas, but to attract students and specialists from other cities and countries as well,“ the mayor said.

Attention was also paid to cultural exchange between Bulgaria and France. The exhibition dedicated to Burgas, which was recently presented at the Bulgarian Embassy in Paris, was recalled. The exhibition is also connected with the city's ambition to host „Eurovision 2027“.

During the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in expanding contacts in the fields of education, culture, tourism and the economy.

Source: actualno.com