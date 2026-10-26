Kostadinov: Our goal was a runoff

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" and presidential candidate Kostadin Kostadinov described the party's result from the first round as good, but said that it did not meet initial expectations. The goal of the formation was to reach a runoff.

“Our result was good, but it did not meet our initial expectations“, Kostadinov told NOVA.

Kostadinov said that "Vazrazhdane" has not yet made a decision on who it would support in the second round. According to him, the position will be discussed with the party leadership and voters after the announcement of the final results.

He emphasized that support for any of the candidates must first be officially requested. “Vazrazhdane“ voters are free people“, said the party leader.

If no official request is made, the decision will be discussed within the party. Kostadinov indicated that his personal opinion will be coordinated with the other representatives of the formation.

The presidential candidate thanked the voters of “Vazrazhdane“, including those who returned to the party after temporarily supporting other political formations.

He also thanked the activists and sympathizers who participated in the campaign and talked to citizens for 30 days. According to him, the party has shown readiness for dialogue with people with different views.

Kostadinov stated that the result of “Vazrazhdane“ is higher than in the presidential elections, when the formation received 3.9 percent of the vote. He also pointed to an increase compared to the parliamentary elections six months ago.

According to the party leader, this shows that “Vazrazhdane“ is among the main political factors in the country, although it did not achieve its goal of a runoff.

Kostadinov defined the low voter turnout as the most serious negative of election day. According to him, it is a sign of a deeper problem with trust in the state and the political elite.

He also stated that the cause of a free, sovereign and independent Bulgaria does not belong to just one political organization, but to every free Bulgarian.