UDF: Unsolicited support for the runoff is not given

The campaign for president and vice president was tainted by attacks, compromising material and offensive language, said the UDF in a statement after the first round of the elections. The party confirmed that it will not give unsolicited support for the runoff between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov.

„Unsolicited support is not given“, the UDF states.

With 99.94% of the protocols processed by the section election commissions in the regional election commissions, the pair Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev leads with 528,753 votes, or 34.76%. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are second with 485,927 votes and 31.94%. The runoff is scheduled for November 1.

In its assessment, the UDF claims that “Progressive Bulgaria“ has lost about 1 million voters. The party also points out that “We continue the change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ received approximately 60 thousand more votes compared to the parliamentary elections.

According to the UDF, these additional votes for Gyurov and Kandev came from UDF and GERB voters. The statement is a political assessment of the party and is not presented as a separate analysis of the Central Election Commission.

The UDF states that if either of the two presidential candidate pairs requests support, they will be invited and heard by the National Council. After that, the body will make a decision on the party's position.

Even before the elections, the UDF insisted that the democratic community should nominate a common right-wing candidate. The party's chairman, Iliya Lazarov, previously stated that the party would not support Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev and would let its members and supporters vote according to their conscience.

In its new position, the UDF claims that if the proposal for a common candidate from July had been accepted, the democratic community could have congratulated itself on victory today. The party identifies the "arrogance and arrogance" of the PP and DB as an obstacle.