„It's good that we don't have a candidate! There was a danger of winning“ – this is how Delyan Dobrev from GERB commented on the results of the first round of the presidential elections. The party is not participating with its own presidential candidate pair, and after the vote, a runoff between the two candidates who received the most support is due.

Dobrev's statement was among the political reactions after the first round. It comes against the backdrop of different assessments of the nature of the campaign and the role of party mobilization in the face of low voter turnout.

Different assessments of the result

BSP Chairman Krum Zarkov described the vote as a “clash of hard cores“. According to him, the results should not be viewed solely in terms of percentages, as the turnout was low.

„It cannot be said that any of the candidates opened the fan wide. Rather, it is about the mobilization capacity not so much of the initiative committee, but of the parties that stood behind the candidates“, said Krum Zarkov.

From „Democratic Bulgaria“ Radan Kanev gave a different assessment of the campaign. He spoke of serious mobilization and linked it to support for a political course oriented towards the European Union.

„We saw a serious mobilization against the backdrop of an extremely ugly, divisive campaign by the incumbent president, mobilization of the people who want a strong European Bulgaria“, commented Radan Kanev.

The DPS has not yet announced a public position on the results of the first round. The next stage of the presidential election is the runoff, which will determine the new head of state.