General Emil Tonev told the court that in the office of the then Prime Minister Kiril Petkov there was discussion about finding bags of money during the search of Boyko Borisov's home. Tonev testified in the case in which Petkov is accused of a crime in office in connection with the arrests of Borisov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova.

„I was called to a meeting in the office of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. I understood that Borisov would be arrested“, Tonev told the court. According to him, it was discussed at the meeting that bags of money should be found during the search of the GERB leader's home.

Warning to Borisov's security

Tonev indicated that he was called in to warn the National Security Service security at Borisov's home and to prevent a conflict between the institutions. According to his testimony, the initiative for this came from Plamen Tonchev, who at the time was the chairman of the State Agency "National Security".

According to Tonev, he warned the NSO employee guarding Borisov when the police approached. The information was passed on to him by Petar Petrov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers, who later became Deputy Chairman of the National Security Agency.

Who attended the meeting

Tonev stated that the meeting in Petkov's office was attended by Assen Vassilev, Boyko Rashkov, Plamen Tonchev and Petar Petrov. Later, Kalina Konstantinova, Lena Borislavova, Daniel Lorer with his wife and Rumen Spetsov arrived.

The head of the National Security Agency also said that Assen Vassilev insisted on handcuffing Boyko Borisov. However, Tonev indicated that he did not remember Kiril Petkov wanting Borisov to be handcuffed. According to him, those present in the office raised toasts and celebrated after the development of the operation.

The case of the arrests in 2022

The trial against Kiril Petkov is related to the arrests of Boyko Borisov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova on March 17, 2022. The Sofia City Court is examining the accusation that as an official, Petkov exceeded his powers in the actions that led to the detentions.

Emil Tonev's testimony is part of the evidence in the case. It represents the witness's version of the conversations and actions surrounding the operation, and the defendant's guilt can only be established with a final court act.

Sources: novini.bg, dariknews.bg, dunavmost.com