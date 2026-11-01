Rumen Radev: The campaign was muddy and compromising

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the presidential election campaign as an “extremely undignified, muddy, compromising campaign“. After exercising his right to vote, he called on society not to be tolerant of politicians, parties and websites that disseminate compromising material.

“There cannot be a political dialogue like this. Candidates, whether for president or for parties, cannot present their views like this. Everything has become some kind of muddy fight, which is not good for society“, Radev said.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that in the next elections, society will rethink its attitude towards such campaigns. According to him, the political competition should allow candidates and parties to present their views, instead of being dominated by compromising materials and mutual attacks.

Radev called on more Bulgarians to come out to vote. He pointed out that there are still eight hours left until the end of election day, and linked his call to the traffic on the streets of Sofia.

„You see what the traffic is like in Sofia. I hope that all these cars, at least a large part of them, will get out and the people in them will vote today“, said the Prime Minister.

Radev explained that he voted for a presidential institution that will continue to be the pillar of statehood, national identity and the public will for justice. According to him, the institution should be the voice of Bulgarian citizens and outline the country's European path.

He specified that this should not be done with slogans and posturing, but with experience, knowledge and conviction.

In a separate comment on the country's financial situation, the Prime Minister stated that the government is making enormous efforts to save public finances. Radev described Asen Vassilev's actions as “defeats“ and added: “Believe me, it is not easy“.