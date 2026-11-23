Sofia will present its preparations for the winter season and the city’s readiness for the first snowfall. The briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the depot of the municipal company “Sofekostroy” at 4 Sheovitsa Street.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev will present the organization of winter road maintenance. Deputy Mayor for Ecology Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov and the director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Dr. Pavlin Kodzhahristov, will also take part in the event.

Snow-clearing equipment to be showcased

Following the briefing, a tour of the depot and a demonstration of the specialized equipment that will be used for winter road maintenance in Sofia are planned. The presentation will provide information about the capital’s preparations ahead of the expected winter conditions and the need to clear streets, access roads and key urban routes.

The event is part of the municipality’s preparations for the winter season. Details about the available equipment, the organization of the work and the measures to be taken in the event of snowfall are expected to be presented during the briefing.

Sources: dariknews.bg