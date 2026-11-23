The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will convene for an extraordinary meeting this afternoon to appoint an administrator for the Lovech Diocese. The temporary leadership is expected to be entrusted to one of the metropolitans of the neighboring dioceses.

The administrator will govern the diocese until a new metropolitan is elected. Metropolitan Gavrail of Lovech died on November 22 at the age of 76 after a brief illness. At the beginning of November, he was admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

The viewing will be held in Lovech

The viewing of Metropolitan Gavrail will take place today from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ in Lovech. Mayor Stratsimir Petkov has declared three days of mourning in the city.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at the Patriarchal Cathedral of „St. Alexander Nevsky“ for the feast day of the cathedral. A prayer for the repose of the late Metropolitan of Lovech will be offered during the service.

„The funeral of Metropolitan Gavrail will be held on Tuesday.“

This was stated by Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel. The details of the funeral service and burial are expected to be determined by the Holy Synod.

The election of a new metropolitan will take around three months

Following the appointment of an administrator, the procedure for electing a new Metropolitan of Lovech will begin. A list of candidates will first be drawn up, followed by voting in two stages.

The priests and laypeople in the Lovech Diocese will elect two candidates. The final decision will be made by the Holy Synod. The procedure takes around three months, with the election expected at the beginning of 2027.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg