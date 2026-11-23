An effective one-hour rolling strike is beginning in key state administrations. It is being organized by the Administrative Employees’ Trade Union “Podkrepa”, which is demanding that salaries be increased by a fixed amount of €350 from the beginning of next year and that the supplement for “years of service” be reinstated.

The first strike action will take place on 23 November. Between 10:00 and 11:00, union members at the Social Assistance Agency and all 147 of the institution’s territorial directorates across the country will stop work.

Which administrations will take part

The action will continue on a rolling basis until the end of the week and into the beginning of next week. Employees of the Employment Agency, the General Labour Inspectorate, the Registry Agency, the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Statistical Institute and the National Social Security Institute will also take part.

Employees will gather outside the administrative buildings. Through the protests, they want to send a signal to the governing authorities that they do not accept the deficit and decisions from the past being passed on to employees for a second consecutive year.

“Their patience is running out”.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, fulfilling the demand for higher pay will require an additional €54 million in next year’s budget. The strike action will be held in stages across the various administrations, with the specific schedule expected to cover the end of this week and the beginning of next week.

Sources: bnrnews.bg