Boyko Borisov said that Prime Minister Rumen Radev does not believe the public statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. The GERB leader made the criticism during a meeting of the party’s “Young Minds” political academy in Montana, broadcast live on Facebook.

“I am not doing this to scare anyone, but when the President of Russia himself says that he is attacking merchant ships in the Black Sea, Radev continues not to believe either Putin or to wait for evidence,” Borisov said.

Warning about the summer season

The reason for his comment was a statement by Vladimir Putin on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. According to the published information, the Russian president said that Moscow was responding in kind and “more painfully” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian tankers in the Black Sea.

At the same time, monitoring continues off the Bulgarian coast of the gas carrier “Gas Husky” and the cargo ship “Betul 8”, which were hit by drones in the area of Cape Kaliakra. The wreckage of the motor vessel “Khoriv” has sunk between Tyulenovo and Cape Shabla.

Borisov warned that the lack of a clear response from the Bulgarian government could affect the summer tourist season. He pointed out that tour operators prepare their offers in the autumn.

“Tour operators are now preparing their offers for the summer season. And what will they offer us? ‘Come to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast to watch ships being sunk live’ or ‘Go swimming and have natural gas surface next to you’,” Borisov said.

The GERB leader recalled that on November 18, an updated list of maritime risk and military zones was adopted, which includes the Black Sea. Earlier, almost the entire Black Sea waters, including Bulgaria’s economic zone, was included among the areas of heightened military risk by the London insurance market. This leads to higher costs for maritime transport and insurance.

Cybersecurity and crisis preparedness

In Montana, Borisov also raised the issue of cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure. He pointed to the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Germany as countries where the authorities are providing households with guidance on preparedness for prolonged disruptions to electricity and communications.

Borisov also said that on November 18, the European Commission had called on citizens to maintain supplies of essential goods for at least 72 hours in the event of a possible crisis affecting basic services. He said that the German authorities recommend reserves for ten days.

Criticism of the SJC and the 2027 budget

“Nothing like that is being heard here, but I do not want to scare people. I warn my people, but if I were prime minister, I would probably warn everyone. It is not my place to do so now,” the GERB leader said.

Borisov also commented on the election of the 11 members of the parliamentary quota to the Supreme Judicial Council on November 20. He described GERB, the Union of Democratic Forces and “Blue Bulgaria” as an alternative to the ruling majority and said that his party would not participate in coalitions in which it could not uphold its principles.

The GERB leader also criticized the preparation of the 2027 budget. According to him, it became clear in the parliamentary committee that an additional resource of €1 billion had been earmarked, described by the opposition as a “blank cheque”. The ruling parties and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works explained that the funds were intended primarily for completing the Sofia Ring Road, the Plovdiv Ring Road and the Struma Motorway.

At the end of the meeting, Borisov announced that GERB was beginning mobilization for the 2027 local elections.

Sources: dunavmost.com