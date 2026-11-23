A sharp drop in temperatures, precipitation and a risk of icy roads are expected, the Road Infrastructure Agency warned. Sub-zero morning temperatures will create a danger of black ice, particularly in mountain passes and high-altitude areas. The national road network has been under winter maintenance since 16 November.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is calling on drivers to travel in vehicles prepared for winter conditions, use suitable tyres, reduce their speed and keep a greater distance. “Reduce your speed in advance, keep a greater distance and observe the temporary road signs,” the road agency warned.

Restrictions due to roadworks

From 23 to 27 November, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., traffic arrangements will change along a 19-kilometre section of the Struma Motorway in Kyustendil Province. The reason is the removal of roadside vegetation and the cleaning of stormwater drains.

On the Trakia Motorway in Plovdiv Province, access to the emergency lane in the carriageway towards Burgas is restricted between the 119th and 136th kilometres. Increased caution is also required on the Ihtiman–Mirovo section due to repairs to the roadside barriers.

Repairs to bridge structures are being carried out between Gorno Varshilo and Dolno Varshilo, while between Dolna Vasilitsa and Dolno Varshilo the speed limit is 100 km/h due to road-marking work. On road I-5 in Kardzhali Province, traffic is moving in one lane on the Petelevo–Kardzhali, Zagorsko–Ptichar and Ostrovets–Varben sections.

Restrictions also remain in place on road I-7 between Zimnitsa and Veselinovo, on road II-52 between Svishtov and Oresh, and on road III-208 between Provadia and Kamen Dyal, where partial asphalting is continuing.

Borders and mountains

“Border Police” describes traffic at the land border crossing points as normal. The Svishtov–Zimnich ferry connection, however, is temporarily not operating due to the low water level of the Danube. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through “Rudozem”, “Zlatograd”, “Makaza” and “Ivaylovgrad”. Buses and lorries are also allowed to pass through “Kulata”, “Ilinden” and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda”.

Conditions in the mountains are wintry. Rain is expected in the lower areas, snow above 1,800 metres, strong west-northwesterly winds and a sharp drop in visibility. The Mountain Rescue Service has not published updated avalanche information for Vitosha, Rila, Pirin and the Balkan Mountains. A snow cover of 10 centimetres has been recorded at Aleko, while the temperature at Botev Peak is minus 8 degrees, with moderate winds and 2 centimetres of snow.

Latest data from the fire service and traffic police

Over a 24-hour period, fire service units responded to 100 reports and extinguished 56 fires. Eighteen of them caused direct material damage, while one person was injured. Thirty-seven rescue and support operations were carried out, including four following vehicle crashes.

The latest published road traffic bulletin reports 14 crashes with 16 people injured over a 24-hour period, with no fatalities indicated. Traffic Police has concluded its enhanced checks on lorries and buses, carried out as part of a ROADPOL operation through 22 November.