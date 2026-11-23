The intersection of Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and Industrialna Street in Plovdiv turns into a lake every time there is heavier rain. Within a few days, the section in the Yuzhen district was closed twice after the nine pumps that are supposed to drain the water broke down. The reason is the sewerage repair works connected to the Southern Bypass Collector and the system’s inability to handle the large inflow of water.

Yuzhen District Mayor Atanas Kunchev explained that the water was coming out through the storm drains of the canal. According to him, teams from the water utility opened the manholes after water levels were found to be backing up, and the water receded in about 15 minutes.

“The water was gone within 15 minutes,” Atanas Kunchev said.

For people who pass through the area every day, the flooding is now expected. Some of them change their routes when rain is forecast, as getting through the intersection becomes difficult.

The repairs should eliminate the need for pumps

Until the Southern Bypass Collector is completed, water in the section will continue to be drained using pumping facilities. This leaves a risk of the intersection being closed again during heavier rainfall.

According to Atanas Kunchev, the contractor has already received a building permit for the second stage of the project. It covers the route from the railway lines to Kuklensko Shose, and the expected completion period is between six and eight months.

After the new section is built, the two parts of the Southern Bypass Collector will be connected. The intersection is then expected to be drained by gravity, without a permanent reliance on the pumps.

Sources: bntnews.bg