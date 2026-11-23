The major repairs to the Asparuhovo Bridge in Varna have not yet begun, although preparations are continuing. The expectation is that the repair work will be commissioned in 2027, but no specific date for the start of construction has been announced.

The issue once again attracted attention after concrete fragments fell from the facility, causing damage. Residents of the Asparuhovo and Galata neighborhoods are calling for faster action, as hundreds of vehicles cross the bridge every day.

“People's concerns are now enormous, given that pieces of concrete recently fell and caused damage. The bridge repairs have gone from necessary to urgent,” said Maria Georgieva from the Asparuhovo neighborhood.

At the beginning of the year, a structural analysis of the bridge's condition was commissioned. Yordan Stratiev, director of the Regional Road Administration in Varna, said that the conclusion was unequivocal:

“The unanimous and unequivocal opinion is that the bridge is not dangerous,” Stratiev said.

According to him, this does not mean that the repairs are being postponed. He pointed out that funding for the work has been allocated in the budget.

Preparations continue

In July, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced that the final technical report on the condition, seismic reinforcement and repair of the facility had been approved. It addresses the future roadways, bicycle lanes, railings, lighting and trolleybus network.

Following the approval of the report, the Road Infrastructure Agency must prepare the specifications and the design brief. The deadline set by the agency is the end of 2026. The documentation must be coordinated with the Municipality of Varna, after which a procedure to select a contractor is expected.

The Asparuhovo Bridge is part of road I-9 Varna – Burgas. The complex comprises 11 bridge structures, and partial repairs have been carried out over the years.

Traffic will not be completely halted

The major repairs are expected to be carried out in stages. A complete closure of the bridge is not planned, but temporary traffic arrangements will be introduced, which will likely make traffic more difficult.

The Municipality of Varna must provide opinions on traffic management, pedestrian areas, bicycle lanes and public transport. At present, the confirmed deadline concerns the continuation of the design preparations, not the start of construction. Therefore, exactly when the actual reconstruction will begin will become clear after the design procedures and contractor selection process have been completed.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, bnrnews.bg