The Legal Affairs Committee hears the first candidates for the Prosecutors’ College

The Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee is continuing its hearings of candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the quota of the National Assembly. Today, the presentation of the candidates for the Prosecutors’ College begins.

The first four to be heard are Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Emil Dechev and Ekaterina Getova. Each of them presents their concept and answers questions from MPs and non-governmental organisations.

Eight candidates for five positions

There are eight candidates in total for the five positions on the Prosecutors’ College that the National Assembly must fill. Before this part of the procedure began, the Legal Affairs Committee held hearings for the candidates for the Judges’ College.

Over the course of two days, the MPs heard 13 candidates for six positions on the Judges’ College. After the hearings are completed, the committee must prepare the procedure for the subsequent vote in the plenary chamber.

The election will require a qualified majority

To be elected as a member of the SJC from the parliamentary quota, a candidate must receive at least 160 votes „for“ in the National Assembly. The members are voted on individually.

The parliamentary procedure provides for the candidacies to be presented and discussed first in the Legal Affairs Committee, followed by a vote in the plenary chamber. It was announced earlier that the hearings of the candidates for the Prosecutors’ College would continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources: bntnews.bg