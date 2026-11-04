KRIB: Online gambling ban threatens digital business

The almost complete ban on advertising gambling games, including online and on social media, could affect Bulgaria’s entire digital business. This warning comes from the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (KRIB), which says global advertising platforms could impose restrictions not only on the gambling sector, but also on other companies and individuals.

In its position, the organization identifies Meta, TikTok, Google, YouTube and X as platforms that, in the event of strict or total national bans, could designate a country as a high-risk jurisdiction. Possible consequences include the geographical blocking of entire categories of advertisements, more stringent requirements for verifying advertisers and, in the most serious scenario – the temporary restriction or suspension of services.

The risk according to businesses

KRIB suggests that platforms may not restrict only gambling advertisements, but could apply broader measures across the entire market. According to the organization, this could happen if Bulgaria is perceived simultaneously as a small jurisdiction and as a country with excessive regulatory requirements.

„A complete ban on online gambling advertising risks causing side effects across the country’s entire digital advertising ecosystem“, KRIB says. The organization warns that the restrictions could affect the competitiveness of Bulgarian companies, entrepreneurs and digital advertising revenues.

Warning about illegal gambling

According to KRIB, advertising is the main advantage licensed gambling operators have over unlicensed websites, which do not bear the same tax burden. In the event of a total ban or significant complication of advertising, this advantage could be weakened, while illegal gambling could increase its market share.

The organization says that money transfers to unlicensed websites account for one third of all transfers in Bulgaria and two thirds in Europe. The position provides no additional data on the period, methodology or source of these ratios.

What KRIB proposes

The employers’ organization supports measures to protect vulnerable groups, including strict control over content targeting minors, greater transparency and effective enforcement of the existing rules.

KRIB calls for dialogue and an impact assessment before the restrictions are adopted. According to the organization, the goal should be to protect consumers without creating side effects for the digital economy and entrepreneurship.

Sources: nova.bg