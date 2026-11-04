286 district heating substations of “Toplofikatsia” shut down due to breakdowns

Energy Minister Iva Petrova commented on the condition of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”. According to her, inspections before the start of the heating season found serious shortcomings in the company’s preparations.

At present, 286 district heating substations have been shut down due to emergency situations, with the interruption continuing for more than two months at a large proportion of them. More than 400 other emergency situations are being monitored.

“If there is a problem with the heat supply, it will not be due to a lack of commitment on the part of “Bulgargaz” or failure to fulfill its obligations, but will be purely due to a lack of adequate preparation and organization for this season at the level of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”, Iva Petrova said.