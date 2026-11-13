National Assembly to discuss amendments to the Fiscal Council Act

The National Assembly will discuss at first reading amendments to the Fiscal Council Act. They expand the body’s analytical functions and introduce an obligation to approve the finance minister’s spring and autumn macroeconomic forecasts.

The approval must be granted within five working days of the forecasts being submitted. Clearer rules are also envisaged regarding incompatibility with positions and activities that could affect or create a potential risk to the independence of Fiscal Council members.

Ban on breeding animals for fur

The agenda also includes the final adoption of amendments to the Veterinary Medical Activities Act. They provide for a complete ban on the raising, breeding and killing of animals for the purpose of obtaining fur, including mink.

“Carrying out such activity is defined as an act of cruelty to animals,” the amendments stipulate. Significantly higher financial penalties are envisaged for offenders.

Four ministers to answer questions from MPs

Four ministers will answer questions as part of the regular parliamentary oversight. The largest number of questions—nine—have been addressed to Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov.

Energy Minister Iva Petrova will answer questions about the oversight following the inspections carried out at “Toplofikatsiya Sofia.” Labour and Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova and Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev will also take part in the parliamentary oversight.

Source: bnrnews.bg