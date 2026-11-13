The state is preparing digital traffic control on motorways

The state is preparing a road safety reform that includes intelligent early-warning systems on motorways and a unified structure for real-time digital traffic control. This was stated by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Arch. Ivan Shishkov in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is preparing a public procurement procedure for the design and construction of an intelligent transport system. The funds are included in the draft budget for 2027, but their specific amount has not been announced.

The toll system will have a new function

The creation of a new structure is planned to bring together the capacity of toll management, the Ministry of Transport and the Interior Ministry. The idea is for road monitoring to be carried out in real time, while the toll system will be used not only for imposing sanctions, but also for traffic management and safety.

Legislative amendments are needed for the change. According to Shishkov, the reform should be completed by mid-2027.

Connection to the crashes near „Zimnitsa“

„These are intelligent systems that can warn about all kinds of problems on the motorway,“ the minister said.

Shishkov did not rule out the possibility that the two fatal chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa junction may have been linked both to inappropriate speed and to the lack of systems that warn drivers about dangers in real time.

The minister clarified that it could not be said whether the crashes could have been prevented. He said that initial inspections showed the road surface and markings in the section to be in satisfactory condition. The last partial repair there was carried out and paid for at the end of 2023.

Shishkov rejected the opposition’s criticism, describing it as an attempt to shift responsibility onto the people who had managed the sector over the years.

Concessions for new motorways

The minister also said that Bulgaria does not have a fully completed and fully functional motorway. According to him, speeding up construction requires more funding for design work and attracting private capital through concessions.

Sources: bta.bg