Manolova: Bulgarian producers are being crushed. The fine imposed on Kaufland is entirely justified

“The executives of the retail chains have lost all sense of proportion,” Maya Manolova, chairwoman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, told the public broadcaster.

“Those affected by the unfair practices of the retail chains are both Bulgarian food producers and Bulgarian consumers. There is cooperation between the Commission for Consumer Protection, the Commission for Protection of Competition, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the National Revenue Agency,” Manolova explained.

She also commented on the €76 million fine imposed on Kaufland.

“Bulgarian food producers are being crushed, which is why I consider the fine imposed by the Commission for Protection of Competition entirely justified,” Manolova said.

The Commission for Consumer Protection, meanwhile, imposed financial penalties amounting to €100,000 on retail chains within a single day—Friday, November 13.

Source: https://btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/manolova-balgarskite-proizvoditeli-na-hrani-sa-machkani-globata-za-kaufland-e-napalno-spravedliva.html?campaignsrc=clipboard