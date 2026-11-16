Hot Water Flooding Blocks in Mladost 1 Since August

Hot water from a breakdown in the Toplofikatsiya Sofia network has continued to pour out behind Block 73 in the capital’s Mladost 1 district since August. For several days now, the water has also been entering the building’s heating substation and underground floors, and residents fear this could affect the foundations of the block.

According to residents, the site had so far only been cordoned off with safety tape. Since the start of the heating season, the amount of leaking water has increased.

“This geyser first appeared back in August. Absolutely no measures have been taken since then. Since they turned on the heating, the problem has become even more serious,” Nina Ivanova, a resident of the block, told bTV.

She said that multiple reports had been filed with the company’s emergency service. According to residents, they were initially told that there were not enough available crews. During the latest report, when the water was already entering the building, a crew was promised, but around half an hour later the residents received a call saying that no employee would be sent.

More than 200 households could be left without heating

As a possible solution to the problem, residents were told that the heating and hot water supply to the entire block might have to be shut off. The building has eight floors, nine entrances and more than 200 households.

Residents claim that there is also a leak in the neighboring block. A children’s center is located in the area, and according to local people, the water also poses a risk to passers-by.

“It’s the same in the neighboring block as well. I suggested that they come, inspect the site and fix the damage, but they told me they didn’t have an excavator. That’s why I suggest we collect bottle caps for them and buy them an excavator,” a resident of the block commented.

Another resident of the area said that water from the two breakdowns was seeping toward the foundations of the buildings. “The spa center is open. People from Sofia Municipality are welcome to come for a free sauna,” he said, calling for those responsible for the ongoing problem to be identified.

Company promises repairs with no specific deadline

Toplofikatsiya Sofia said that the heat supply to the block and its subscribers had not been interrupted. The company explained that the leaks were in grassy areas, and that fixing them required construction and installation work, as well as excavation in grassy and roadside areas.

“The necessary repair work will be undertaken at the first opportunity,” Toplofikatsiya Sofia said. Residents, however, are demanding a specific deadline, as the breakdown has continued since August.

Nina Ivanova said that the response did not satisfy the residents. According to her, in the neighboring block, after the maintenance work ended in September, the heating and hot water were restored for only three days, after which they were shut off again.

A separate report was also filed concerning Block 75, where a leak in a heating substation has continued since May. Residents notified Toplofikatsiya Sofia at the beginning of June, but claim that so far they have received only assurances that the company is aware of the problem. Three entrances are affected.