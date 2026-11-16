Warnings issued about power supply disruptions in populated areas in Troyan Municipality

The state Electricity System Security Operator (ESO) notified ERM Zapad that on November 17, 2026, it will carry out repair work at its “Troyan 2” substation, necessitating a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in populated areas within Troyan Municipality, Lovech Region.

Due to ESO’s repair work and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, power supply disruptions are possible from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 17, 2026, in the town of Troyan and the villages of Balkanets, Beli Osam and Chiflik in Troyan Municipality, Lovech Region.

As the electricity distribution network operator, ERM Zapad is required to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on ESO’s facility.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are forthcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service from Electrohold—a chatbot on Viber—provides quick and convenient access to real-time information about power supply outages. Through it, consumers can check for both planned and emergency outages using their customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by searching for electrohold or electrohold in Viber.