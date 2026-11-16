Military Medical Academy team performs liver transplant on 44-year-old woman

On 15 November 2026, specialists from the Clinic of Hepatopancreatic Surgery and Transplantology at the Military Medical Academy (MMA) performed another liver transplant. The recipient is a 44-year-old woman with advanced liver cirrhosis resulting from infection with the hepatitis B virus, while the donor was a 45-year-old woman.

The operation took place in the late hours of 15 November and was completed successfully, with minimal blood loss and a standard duration. “The patient is currently in stable condition – extubated, responsive and coherent,” commented Professor Dr Vasil Mihaylov, head of the transplant team.

The opportunity for a new life became a reality thanks to a donor situation at N. I. Pirogov University Multiprofile Hospital for Emergency Medicine. The organ explantation was performed by a team comprising Dr Tsvetan Trichkov and Dr Ivan Ivanov.

The leadership of the MMA expresses its deep gratitude to the donor’s relatives, who, at an exceptionally difficult moment for them, made the noble decision to give someone a chance at life.

Gratitude is also extended for the professionalism and dedication of all medical specialists from the MMA who took part in the entire process, as well as to the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision,” Dr Mina Vapireva, donation coordinator, and the on-duty team at N. I. Pirogov University Multiprofile Hospital for Emergency Medicine for their good coordination and joint work.

With this latest liver transplant, the MMA is reaffirming its position as a leading national centre in the field of transplant medicine. Behind every such intervention are a high level of professional training, precise organisation and teamwork, but above all – an exceptionally humane decision: to give the gift of life.