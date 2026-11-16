Iva Petrova: Electricity and district heating prices unchanged until June 30, 2027

Electricity and district heating prices for households will not change until June 30, 2027. Energy Minister Iva Petrova said this after the government meeting at which the draft budget for next year was adopted.

According to her, the budget of the “Security of the Electricity System” Fund guarantees that electricity prices will remain unchanged during the current regulatory period. Support for heating will be provided throughout the heating season.

Additional assistance is also planned for households that use natural gas directly for heating. The measure is part of the mechanisms for protecting consumers amid unstable and rising electricity and natural gas prices.

Support for energy-intensive industry

“I want to assure you that the budget we adopted introduces and guarantees all mechanisms for protection and support in response to rising prices, as well as to ensure predictability for Bulgarian households and industry,” Iva Petrova said.

Energy-intensive companies are to receive support amounting to 70 percent of the market price. The level is permitted under the European measure supporting clean industry in connection with electricity prices.

However, applying the increased level of support must go through an administrative procedure before the European Commission.

“We are in dialogue with the European Commission in order to complete the administrative procedure for changing the state aid decision and be able to effectively implement the measure,” the minister said.

A compensatory mechanism for the entire industry has been secured until June 2027 through combined support. Monthly liquidity assistance when energy prices exceed 180 euros per megawatt-hour is being increased by an additional 15 euros per megawatt-hour. The mechanism will be supported through the Bulgarian Development Bank.

Support for natural gas as well

“Bulgargaz” continues to provide natural gas supplies to households, district heating companies and businesses. According to Iva Petrova, the price remains 30 to 40 percent below market levels.

The mechanisms included in the budget therefore cover both household electricity and district heating consumers, as well as households that heat their homes directly with gas. Separate compensation and additional liquidity support until June 2027 are planned for businesses.