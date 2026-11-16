Tsvetelina Penkova: We will present Bulgaria’s success in energy storage at the European Parliament

On 18 November, the European Parliament in Brussels will host a high-level conference entitled „Europe’s Energy Future: Connectivity, Flexibility, Security“. The event is being organised on the initiative of MEP Tsvetelina Penkova of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, who is also Vice-Chair of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and President of the European Energy Forum (EEF).

The conference will bring together representatives of the European institutions, network operators and industry, including European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, Joachim Belke – Head of Unit at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, François Bond – Head of Unit at the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), Peter Claes, Vice-President of the International Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers in Europe (IFIEC Europe), representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and members of the European Parliament and the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

Bulgaria will be represented by Kiril Georgiev, Executive Director of the Electricity System Security Operator (ESO), and Dimitar Zarchev from ESO’s management, Ivo Prokopiev – founder and Chief Executive Officer of Renalfa Solarpro Group, Georgi Mikov, Chief Executive Officer of Electrohold Bulgaria, and Yulian Popov – former Minister of Environment and Water.

The discussions will focus primarily on the modernisation of Europe’s energy infrastructure, the development of cross-border connectivity and the growing role of energy storage systems.

The programme is divided into two main panels. The first, „A Connected Europe: TEN-E and Infrastructure for a Secure and Affordable Energy Future“, will focus on the modernisation of Europe’s energy grids and the development of cross-border connectivity with the aim of enhancing the European Union’s energy security and ensuring more affordable electricity prices. The discussion will take place in the context of the interinstitutional negotiations on the Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy networks (TEN-E), which Tsvetelina Penkova is negotiating on behalf of the European Parliament.

The second panel, „Bulgaria’s Progress in Energy Storage“, will place the country at the centre of the European debate. This year, Bulgaria became a European leader in the integration and operation of electricity storage systems. Thanks to Bulgaria, electricity supplies in Southeast Europe were not interrupted despite the serious risk posed by the low water levels of the Danube River. Participants will discuss Bulgaria’s experience and the role of batteries in building a more flexible and sustainable European energy system.

The conference in Brussels precedes an international forum that Tsvetelina Penkova is organising in December at the National Assembly, dedicated to Bulgaria’s role in Europe’s new energy connectivity and the results of the negotiations on the Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy networks.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in

the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu