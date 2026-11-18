148 years ago, an administrative act laid the foundations of a service without which the army cannot keep its weapons and ammunition in working order. On November 18, the Bulgarian Army marks the day of the artillery armament authorities.

The date is linked to November 18, 1878, when Prince Alexander Dondukov-Korsakov approved the “Temporary Regulations for the Artillery Depots of the Bulgarian Land Army”. This document marked the beginning of the authorities of the “Artillery Armament” service in the Bulgarian Army.

From depots to a maintenance system

The temporary regulations governed the organization of the artillery depots in the newly established Bulgarian Land Army. Their task was to receive, store and safeguard the weapons and ammunition needed to build and train the army.

As the army developed, the structures responsible for weapons equipment also changed. Their main function, however, remained unchanged – to ensure the technical readiness, maintenance, operation and restoration of weapons and ammunition.

This includes not only work with depot inventories, but also activities related to record-keeping, storage, servicing and preparing weapons for use. Thus, the artillery armament authorities are part of the Bulgarian Army’s logistics support system.

The holiday was established in 1968

The holiday is marked pursuant to Order OHA 194 of the Minister of Defence dated November 18, 1968. The choice of date links the modern service to one of the early documents regulating the supply and storage of military equipment after the establishment of the Bulgarian Land Army.

Over the years, the service has undergone various organizational changes, while preserving the professional traditions associated with weapons and ammunition. Its work remains directly linked to the readiness of military formations and the safe handling of materiel.

“It is an honor for me” to express my gratitude to the personnel of the “Artillery Armament” authorities, Brigadier General Todor Todorov, commander of the Logistics Support Command, said in 2022.

Thus, November 18 remains not merely the anniversary of the establishment of the artillery depots, but a date that reminds us of the role of the people responsible for ensuring that weapons and ammunition are stored, maintained and ready for use.

Sources: armymedia.bg, bta.bg