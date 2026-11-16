Residents of the municipality of Kostinbrod have opposed the planned contribution of 183 municipal properties to the capital of „Municipal Transport – Kostinbrod“ Ltd. Initiative committees from the villages of Bogyovtsi, Bezden, Drenovo and Gradets are demanding detailed information about the plots, their valuations and how they will be managed.

According to data presented to Radio Sofia, the total area of the properties is approximately 2,000–2,100 decares. For the village of Drenovo, 24 properties with a total area of approximately 266 decares have been listed. According to Mihail Dobrev, the plots include streets, properties in the „Natura 2000“ protected zone and water-protection zones.

„The case concerns the planned contribution of 183 properties in the municipality of Kostinbrod. Their total area is more than 2,100 decares,“ Dobrev said.

Citizens claim that the decision on the contribution was made by the Municipal Council on October 28 without public discussion or prior notification of the residents concerned. At the same time, the agenda for an extraordinary council meeting on November 11 includes a proposal to prepare a non-cash contribution of municipal real estate to the capital of the transport company.

Citizens demand documents and guarantees

Attorney Kremena Stoyanova said that the initiative groups had raised questions before the meeting, but had not received the expected debate or specific guarantees for protecting the public interest.

„We expected the municipal administration to understand these concerns of ours, convince us and give us guarantees that what happens to the land will be good for the community. Nothing of the sort happened,“ Stoyanova said.

Representatives of the local community are demanding the publication of the lists of properties, cadastral identifiers, areas, designated use, legal status and market valuations. They also question why plots from the municipal land fund should be contributed to the capital of a transport company.

Kostinbrod Mayor Trayko Mladenov confirmed that a contribution of municipal properties to the capital of „Municipal Transport – Kostinbrod“ is planned.

„There will be a management plan for these properties, which will once again go before the Municipal Council, while the company to which the properties are contributed is a 100% municipal company,“ Mladenov said.

According to him, the aim is to increase the capital and strengthen the financial and property position of municipal transport. The mayor pointed out that the contribution does not mean an automatic sale of the properties, and that their subsequent management must be carried out in accordance with the law and following decisions by the Municipal Council.

The next step is to prepare a management plan for the properties and clarify the specific plots, their valuations and the terms of the contribution. So far, the intention to launch the procedure and the positions of the citizens and the mayor have been publicly confirmed, but not the final registration of all the properties in the company's capital.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, stolica.bg, espressonews.bg