Video shows the cargo ship BETUL 8 sinking in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The vessel capsized and sank about 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

The footage was filmed from a lifeboat and shows the ship listing to one side in the water. The crew claims that BETUL 8 was hit by two sea drones. “Two drones attacked us,” the captain told Dnes.bg. The cause of the incident, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities.

All sailors rescued

The distress signal was received at 9:15 a.m. by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna. The crew reported that the ship was sinking in the area southeast of Kaliakra.

All 12 people on board were evacuated by helicopter and transported to the Chaika Naval Air Base. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the sailors were in generally good condition. No one was seriously injured, but some of them were suffering from the cold.

According to the Associated Press, the crew consisted of eight Turkish and four Azerbaijani nationals. The information was provided after the rescue operation.

The ship was carrying wheat to Egypt

BETUL 8 was sailing under the Somali flag on a route from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt. It was carrying nearly 3,000 tons of bulk wheat.

Four ships from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group were dispatched to the site—two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. Two Cougar helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft from the Air Force took part in monitoring the area.

After it was established that the ship had capsized, a military vessel was sent to the area to check for possible marine pollution. So far, there has been no official statement regarding a confirmed spill or the origin of the drones.

Sources: bntnews.bg, apnews.com, dnes.bg