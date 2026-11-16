The inscription “The fine ticket is not subject to appeal” on some of the forms confuses drivers, as the different types of tickets provide different possibilities for legal protection. When a sanction is issued on the spot and signed by the driver, the document cannot be challenged independently before a court. If the driver does not agree with the violation, they must request that an official report be drawn up.

This was explained to bTV by representatives of the Association for the Qualification of Motorists and the Bulgarian Association of Road Accident Victims. Subsequently, a penalty decree is issued on the basis of the report, and it can be appealed before the district court. The deadline is 14 days from the service of the respective report or decree, while proceedings sometimes continue for more than a year.

Payment at a discount has legal consequences

Association for the Qualification of Motorists Chairman Krasimir Georgiev claims that the possibility of appeal does not depend on the amount of the fine. He recalls that the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the provision that did not allow appeals against fines of up to 50 leva.

“Bulgarians are quick to pay it, without knowing that by paying, the ticket becomes effective,” says Krasimir Georgiev.

According to him, drivers often agree to pay the fine with a 30% discount, without taking into account that after payment they lose the opportunity to challenge the sanction.

The Ministry of the Interior states that placing the inscription on the forms does not violate the Constitution or the applicable legislation. According to the ministry, it merely indicates that the specific type of ticket cannot be appealed independently before a court.

Electronic tickets can be appealed

Iliya Todorov of the Bulgarian Association of Road Accident Victims points out that the decisive factor is the type of document, not the amount. Electronic tickets issued, for example, for speeding, as well as tickets for improper parking, are subject to appeal.

The situation is different when a police officer stops the driver and establishes a violation on the spot. If the driver accepts the finding and signs the ticket, they cannot appeal it. If they disagree, an official report is drawn up, and the subsequent penalty decree can be challenged in court.

Sanctions imposed exceed €144 million

According to Ministry of the Interior data, from January 1 to November 5, 2026, the fines imposed through tickets and penalty decrees for road violations amounted to €144.617 million. €107.945 million has been paid, while unpaid liabilities amount to €36.672 million.

For the whole of 2025, the sanctions amounted to €128.338 million. Of this sum, €111.943 million was collected, while €16.395 million remained unpaid.

Krasimir Georgiev insists that the number of compensation payments made to citizens who won cases against improperly issued reports and tickets should be made public.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg