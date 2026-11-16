Two Russian maritime drones hit the BETUL 8 ship near Kaliakra

Two Russian maritime drones hit the cargo ship BETUL 8 in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea near Cape Kaliakra. The vessel capsized and is sinking, Novini.bg reported. At the time the distress signal was received, the ship was still on the surface.

Marcela Abrasheva: There is no dialogue between the government and the opposition

There is no genuine political dialogue between the governing parties and the opposition, and the conduct of the parliamentary majority will show whether the authorities are ready to listen to criticism of themselves. This was the position expressed by sociologist Marcela Abrasheva in a comment on the work of the new government.

Nikolay Milkov chosen as Bulgaria’s ambassador to the US

Nikolay Milkov has been chosen as Bulgaria’s new ambassador to the United States, several media outlets reported, citing sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential institution. His candidacy has been approved, but his official appointment in Washington is still pending.

Velislava Delcheva: The prime minister’s apology was unexpected

“The prime minister’s apology was quite unexpected.” Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva said this while commenting on Rumen Radev’s public reaction following the tensions surrounding the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act.

Dobri Mitrev: Will the state help in the event of an “excess loss”?

Dobri Mitrev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association, described the draft 2027 budget as “sobering”, but criticised the idea of an “excess profit” tax. In an interview with Nova News, he said the budget plan was not perfect, but that the inherited budget deficit limited the government’s options.

Vuldzhev: There is no clear plan for the reform in the 2027 budget

There is no specific plan for how the administrative reform will be carried out and how spending will be limited in the draft state budget for 2027. Economist Georgi Vuldzhev said this on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme. Kuzman Iliev also described the planned cuts in the central administration as insufficient.

Kostadin Kostadinov: Krushari does not deserve to have its name associated with Ivaylo Mirchev any longer

The other day, I happened to meet the mayor of Krushari.

They are calling for a meeting with Terziev over the second-hand buses from Vienna

The “IBIS Technicians-Sofia” team is insisting on a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev because of technical problems with the information systems of 42 used Mercedes-Benz buses delivered from Vienna. The first 25 vehicles are expected to be handed over to Sofia Municipality in the coming days, and by the end of 2026 they should begin operating on routes 94, 204 and 280.

Teachers’ salaries to rise by 7.5%; trade union threatens protest

Teachers’ salaries will increase by 7.5 percent as of 1 January 2027, rather than the initially discussed 10 percent. Yanka Takeva, chairwoman of the Union of Bulgarian Teachers, announced this in Burgas. The draft state budget for 2027 was approved by the government and submitted to the National Assembly.

The Education Ministry to decide the fate of the school in Boyanovo

The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a full inspection at the school in the village of Boyanovo, Yambol Province, following a NOVA report on a significant discrepancy between the number of enrolled pupils and those actually attending. During a visit by Deputy Education Minister Tanya Pancheva, 40 pupils were found at the school, compared with 130 children on the register.

Northwestern Bulgaria ranks first in the EU for road deaths

Northwestern Bulgaria is the region with the highest road mortality rate in the European Union. In 2024, 148 people per million residents were killed there, compared with an EU average of 45 per million.

Abrovski: Design work for the Ogosta dam’s renovation will take place in 2027

The design work for the major renovation of the Ogosta dam will be carried out in 2027, Agriculture and Food Minister Plamen Abrovski said. The facility near Montana is in a faulty and partially operational condition, and its renovation has been delayed for years.

Bozhilov: Bulgaria is falling behind in modernising its armed forces

Bulgaria continues to lag behind in modernising its armed forces despite the planned increase in the defence budget. Yordan Bozhilov, chairman of the Sofia Security Forum and a former deputy defence minister, said this on NOVA NEWS.

Ivaylo Mirchev: We must establish in the Bulgarian and European parliaments what DANS’s role was in the Iva Mihaylova case

Bozhidar Bozhanov and I were contacted by YouTuber Stanislav Tsanov, who said he had highly troubling information about DANS’s influence over Iva Mihaylova—about threats that her rehabilitation would be stopped and about whom she should appear with and in which media outlet. As co-chairmen of “Yes, Bulgaria”, our political task is to establish whether there was unauthorised influence by DANS. There is no doubt that over the years DANS has crossed the line, both through its teams and through deputy chairmen. But when human life is at stake and there is a scandal with the potential to extend beyond Bulgaria’s borders, it was important to establish the truth about DANS’s influence. That is why we will seek a temporary parliamentary committee, hearings in committees and in the plenary hall, and will also appeal to the European Parliament through our MEPs, because in our parliament it is standard practice for such hearings not to take place—the governing parties block requests for them with their 131 votes. Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, said this on Darik radio’s “Darик Cafe” programme.

Bulgaria plans to buy 57 Caesar howitzers from France

Bulgaria plans to acquire 57 Caesar self-propelled howitzers with a calibre of 155 mm from France. The Council of Ministers has proposed that the National Assembly approve the project, which also includes ammunition and auxiliary equipment for the Land Forces.

All 12 crew members of the BETUL 8 cargo ship successfully evacuated

All 12 people were successfully evacuated and taken aboard a helicopter heading to the Chaika Naval Helicopter Air Base. Teams from the General Directorate of Border Police and the Emergency Medical Assistance Centre will take charge of the sailors.

Vice Admiral Mitko Petev leaves the presidential administration

Vice Admiral Mitko Petev is leaving the presidential administration, where he serves as President Iliana Iotova’s national security adviser. No reason for his departure was given. Petev is also the head of state’s representative on the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, BGNES reported.

Inflation reached 1.2% in October

Monthly inflation in October 2026 was 1.2%, while annual inflation reached 6%, the National Statistical Institute reported. The data was calculated using the consumer price index, with the monthly change comparing October with the previous month and the annual change comparing October 2026 with October 2025.

Incident involving a cargo ship in Bulgaria’s economic zone in the Black Sea

At 9:15 a.m., the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna received a distress signal from the crew of the BETUL 8 cargo ship in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The signal reported that the ship was sinking.