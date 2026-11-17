A new online platform will show how funds from the state budget are generated and spent. The “SIGMA – Budget in the Spotlight” system will be presented by Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev.

Through the platform, citizens will be able to track the origin of public funds, their implementation and the parameters of the draft budget for 2027. The information will cover both budget revenues and expenditures.

Access to Draft Budget Data

The system will provide access to official data from the Ministry of Finance. This will allow users to monitor what funds have been allocated and how the budget parameters are being implemented.

The platform will also present the funds planned for business, artificial intelligence and the digital state in 2027. This will make it possible to view separately the areas related to the economic environment and technological development.

The presentation of “SIGMA – Budget in the Spotlight” has been announced in the context of preparations for next year’s draft budget. NOVA reports that the aim is to give citizens more direct access to information about public funds, rather than limiting them to the budget’s summary parameters.

Sources: nova.bg