The Ground Forces are not modernizing old equipment but replacing it with new equipment. This was stated by the commander of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Deyan Deshkov, in an interview with BNT.

“In this case, we are replacing it outright because there is nothing to modernize,” Deshkov said. According to him, the real beginning of the change will come when the new vehicles are put into service and service members begin working with them. He described the first vehicles as marking the beginning of the transformation of the Ground Forces.

Infantry remains necessary

The commander stressed that the growing use of drones does not eliminate the role of traditional combat capabilities. According to him, infantry, tanks and artillery remain indispensable, but without drones, modern military tasks cannot be fully accomplished.

Deshkov said one conclusion from the war in Ukraine was that old concepts had not left the battlefield. However, they must be adapted to a new type of warfare in which unmanned systems are taking on an increasingly important role.

Procedures and production are delaying rearmament

According to Deshkov, the pace of acquiring new equipment and developing new capabilities remains a problem. He pointed to two main factors – administrative procedures and funding, as well as the companies’ limited production capacity.

“Orders, especially nowadays, are enormous, while capacities are not so large,” the commander of the Ground Forces said.

Deshkov also said that the staffing shortfall in the army had still not been overcome, although he believed the country was moving in the right direction.

Salaries temporarily frozen

On the issue of service members’ incomes, Deshkov said that the pay policy had been frozen with the adoption of the new budget. He expressed the expectation that funding for a salary adjustment would be found within the year.

“I am optimistic that funding will be found within the year,” Maj. Gen. Deshkov said. He added that, in his view, there was currently a balance among the three branches of the armed forces and that they were equally in the focus of the Ministry of Defence.

Interest in military service

The commander said that the army was attracting young men and women. As motivations for joining, he cited not only social status but also the opportunity to acquire practical skills, work with specialized equipment, train as part of a team and perform a role in society.

Deshkov stressed that military service could not be restored in the form in which it had existed 30 years ago. According to him, the future of the army was linked to new capabilities, new equipment and training adapted to changes on the battlefield.