The state Electricity System Operator /ESO/ informed ERM West that on November 21, 2026, it will carry out maintenance work at the „Oryahovo“ 110/20 kV substation.

Due to the maintenance work on ESO’s facility, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on November 21, 2026 /Saturday/, electricity consumers in the town of Oryahovo and the villages of Selanovtsi, Leskovets, Ostrov, Galovo, Gorni Vadin and Dolni Vadin in Oryahovo Municipality, as well as part of the town of Mizia, Mizia Municipality, Vratsa Region, will be without power.

ERM West, in its capacity as the electricity distribution network operator, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on ESO’s facility.

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned interruptions are forthcoming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM West website, in the Interruptions section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new Electrohold digital service—a Viber chatbot—provides quick and convenient real-time access to information about power supply interruptions. Through it, consumers can check for interruptions, both planned and emergency, using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by entering electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search bar.