“They are attacking us because we govern differently. I hope that the questions related to the legacy will be investigated by the Prosecutor's Office. We expect it to speak about the past,” Minister of Regional Development and Public Works architect Ivan Shishkov said on Nova TV's “Hello, Bulgaria” programme, pointing out that “for there to be convictions, the judicial system must be changed.”

Minister Shishkov said that BGN 140 million in additional funding had been secured for road markings on the national road network and that markings were currently being applied. “We are about a month behind schedule because we secured real money for the Road Infrastructure Agency, rather than the kind of funds that tie up the entire system,” he stressed.

A new public procurement procedure is being prepared for intelligent systems on all motorways, not just the Trakia motorway. The tender specifications, which still need to be prepared, will show how many information boards there will be, the regional development minister explained. We are preparing an entirely new strategy to help improve road safety – this is the joint coordination centre. We will take advantage of the digital connectivity we have and need to develop, because the toll system was designed to collect fines. The main solution is to create intelligent systems and connect them to a single coordination centre that will serve all state services so that they can work in sync.

On air, the regional development minister commented on issues related to infrastructure projects and the accusations made in the public sphere regarding the contract for the construction of 2.7 km of the Struma motorway. “We did not set the price; it was set by the Zhelyazkov government. It concerns two interchanges and 2.7 km of the motorway,” he recalled, adding that the decision had probably also been made under pressure from potential claims for penalties, since a contractor had been selected in 2015 but had not been given the opportunity to enter the site and build for years. The minister explained that terminating the procedure would have meant entering a legal phase, and “the damage would have been much greater.”

“We continue to carry out procedures and provide an opportunity for the construction of the Struma motorway, despite the fact that we had been unable to do anything. We are being attacked by someone who brought things to this point over the last 10–15 years. They are trying to pin the mistakes that were made on us. We do not want to adopt a defensive stance, but to talk about what we are doing,” Shishkov also said. During the interview, he said that expropriation procedures had begun for the motorway route outside the Kresna Gorge in the direction of Sofia. Active work is also under way on the Kresna bypass, for which a work front was opened under the caretaker cabinet of Donеv through the approval of a detailed development plan for a small section and the issuance of a construction permit. Funding has been secured for the bypass road, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. “For the other section, the other half leading to the road junction for Bansko, an order has been issued to launch a procedure for the approval of a detailed development plan,” architect Shishkov announced.

The replacement of the joints on the bridge of Sofia's Ring Road over Simeonovsko Shose Boulevard is expected to begin after the New Year; the assignment has already been commissioned. “The repairs will be carried out lane by lane, since there is no way to close Sofia's Ring Road,” the regional development minister also said.

“We have allocated funds in the budget for major road repairs. In previous years, such repairs were carried out under the guise of routine maintenance. They were not done properly. This is part of the problem. We now have the opportunity to change the policy. The aim is not to have to carry out repairs every other year,” Minister Shishkov said. He added that the warranty period is expected to become five years for asphalt and ten years for structures.

A new assignment for the National Children's Hospital is also expected by the end of the month, the minister said.