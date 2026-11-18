Two incidents involving merchant ships in less than 24 hours have once again raised the issue of protecting vessels in the Black Sea. After the crew of the Betul was rescued off the Bulgarian coast, the motor vessel Gas Husky sank on Tuesday. All 19 people on board were evacuated from the danger zone in an operation involving the Air Force.

Gas Husky sank approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala. According to information cited by Novini.bg, this was the second vessel to sink off the Bulgarian coast in two days, while the total number of ships hit over the past month and a half has reached seven. Nova reported that 12 sailors had been evacuated during the previous incident involving the Betul.

The difference between safety and security

Against this backdrop, Kamen Kukurov, chairman of the BULSAR association and former Chief of Staff of the Bulgarian Navy, drew a distinction between responding to an accident and preventing threats.

„Safety and security are two completely different concepts“, Kukurov said.

According to him, some of the state institutions that are supposed to ensure maritime security are currently focused primarily on maritime safety. The former involves responding to an incident that has already occurred, while the latter involves monitoring risks, assessing threats and taking action before a strike occurs.

Kukurov said that the maritime safety system can broadly be divided into three stages: monitoring and information exchange, a timely response and subsequent recovery from the damage. In his view, the first stage needs the most significant change.

Call for automation

According to the military expert, monitoring is currently carried out manually by an operator. He is proposing full automation of the process and the use of artificial intelligence technologies to help detect and track high-risk objects.

Kukurov is also calling for the creation of a unified technological platform for all structures involved in search and rescue operations. In his view, the system should collect and organize the necessary information within a short time of receiving a distress signal from a vessel.

The incident involving Gas Husky ended with the rescue of the entire crew. However, the series of cases raises the question of whether the existing capabilities are sufficient not only to respond after an incident, but also to detect threats at an early stage in Bulgaria’s maritime zone.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, apnews.com