The GAS HUSKY tanker was hit four times in the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. This is the seventh attack against a commercial vessel in just over a month and the second within 24 hours.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was hit in the area where the attack against BETUL 8 took place a day earlier. In both incidents, all 31 sailors were rescued and taken to Varna. Two of them were admitted to hospital.

Conflicting accounts of the drones

“Their injuries are superficial and their condition is good,” said Varna Regional Governor Mario Smarkov.

According to Smarkov, the sailors gave very conflicting accounts of what happened. The number of strikes on the tanker has been confirmed, but there is no clarity about what kind of drones were involved.

“There is no doubt that there were four strikes, but the sailors have not confirmed what kind of drones they were,” Smarkov said.

No other casualties were reported in the incident. According to the latest information, the vessels have still not sunk. No pollution has been detected in the area.

The regional governor pointed out that, given the type of cargo, there should be no pollution. The situation is being monitored by the competent authorities.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg