The planned commitments for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works increased by €1 billion between the preliminary presentation of the draft budget and its official submission to the National Assembly. The change was flagged by Martin Dimitrov, an MP from “Democratic Bulgaria”, on the “Hello, Bulgaria” programme.

According to him, the draft budget was presented at the University of National and World Economy on 7 November by Galab Donev and Rumen Radev. At that time, commitments of €1.5 billion had been earmarked for the regional ministry. Nine days later, when the macroeconomic framework was submitted to parliament, the amount had already reached €2.5 billion.

Dimitrov said that the published documents contained no justification for the increase. He had sent an official inquiry to the ruling parties asking whether the change was related to the launch of new infrastructure projects, but he said he had received no response.

“The lack of transparency opens the door to uncontrolled spending of public funds”

This was the position expressed by the MP regarding the change to the budget framework. He warned that such revisions must be accompanied by clear explanations and financial justification.

The dispute concerns future commitments

During the subsequent parliamentary discussions, Dimitrov clarified that the issue concerned the possibility for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to undertake new financial commitments, including through contracts whose implementation and payments could be spread over subsequent years. For this reason, the MP is calling for a breakdown of the funds by projects, programmes and deadlines to be published.

The issue was raised against the backdrop of the review of the draft state budget for 2027. The Parliamentary Budget Committee approved the bill at first reading. The framework also includes new commitments for the state, which are yet to be discussed during the plenary review.

Martin Dimitrov also criticised the forecasts for economic growth and the government’s policy of increasing the tax burden. “Democratic Bulgaria” announced that it would submit a package of proposals between the first and subsequent readings of the bill.

According to the coalition’s stated objective, the budget deficit for 2027 should be reduced to below 3%, without increasing taxes for citizens and businesses and without reducing social payments. Until the budget is finally adopted, parliament may change the amount and allocation of the additional funding for the regional ministry.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg