The co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria, Ivaylo Mirchev, announced that he will file a defamation lawsuit against journalists Yavor Dachkov and Martin Karbovski. The reason is claims made in their podcast that he finances “troll farms,” including with money from Bulgarian and European taxpayers.

“I do not have or finance troll farms. Neither with personal funds nor with taxpayers’ money. The same applies to DB and Yes, Bulgaria,” Mirchev said.

He pointed out that criticism of politicians is permissible, but public accusations of abusing public funds and financing troll networks must be proven. “Since someone claims so confidently and so easily that I finance ‘troll farms,’ they will be given the opportunity to prove it, rather than merely claim it,” the MP added.

Mirchev did not publicly specify the amount of compensation sought, nor did he indicate when and in which court the statement of claim would be filed. He said that if he receives compensation, he will donate it to promote blood donation in Bulgaria.

How the Threat of Legal Action Came About

The topic of alleged troll networks linked to political forces was discussed by Dachkov and Karbovski in the context of the dispute surrounding claims of pressure on Iva Mihaylova and the role of the State Agency for National Security.

In one of his programmes, Karbovski said that he was gathering materials for lawsuits against people who accuse him of working for the State Agency for National Security. In the same conversation, Dachkov described the actions of Mirchev, Bozhidar Bozhanov and vlogger Stanislav Tsanov as a political action against the agency.

Dachkov had previously also claimed that We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria was conducting a campaign through anonymous pages and troll farms on social media, which he said were managed by Mirchev. These claims are not an established fact, but rather the journalist’s public position.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of conflicting accounts surrounding Iva Mihaylova. Released recordings raised questions about possible pressure from the State Agency for National Security on her to give an interview specifically to Karbovski. The agency denied exerting such influence, while Mihaylova herself publicly stated that no one in Bulgaria had forced her to do anything. At present, there is no independently established evidence that unequivocally confirms either version.

The next step in the dispute between Mirchev, Dachkov and Karbovski will be the official filing of any potential lawsuit. Until then, the claims about financing troll farms remain a matter of public dispute, rather than a fact established by a court.

Sources: offnews.bg, dunavmost.com, mediapool.bg