Sofia Municipal Council will discuss the election of new members of the management bodies of 17 municipal companies. The items have been included on the agenda of the council meeting scheduled for 19 November.

The first report covers “Metropolitan” EAD, “Stolichen Avtotransport” EAD, “Stolichen Elektrotransport” EAD, “Center for Urban Mobility” EAD and “Sofinvest” EAD. It also includes the election of new members of the Supervisory Board of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” EAD.

Changes at More Municipal Companies

The second proposal concerns “Sofekostroy” EAD, “Water Supply and Sewerage - Sofia” EAD, “Egida-Sofia” EAD, “Lozana” EAD, “Sportna Sofia-2000” EAD and “Sofiyski Imoti” EAD. The same report also specifies the election of a manager of “Geographic Information System-Sofia” EOOD.

The election of a new controller of “Geographic Information System-Sofia” EOOD will be considered separately. The third report on management bodies covers the five municipal markets: “Pazari Vazrazhdane”, “Pazari Zapad”, “Pazari Iztok”, “Pazari Sever” and “Pazari Yug”.

Decisions on “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”

The councillors will also discuss authorising Mayor Vasil Terziev to begin negotiations with the World Bank Group on preparatory actions related to the potential involvement of the private sector in the management of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”.

Another report provides for an external technical audit of the infrastructure and condition of the district heating network. It also proposes the establishment of a working group to prepare specific terms and rules for a concession tender for Sofia’s district heating infrastructure.

Municipal Debt and Transport

Vasil Terziev has also submitted a proposal to select a credit institution and approve an agreement for long-term municipal debt of up to €183,500,000. The funds are earmarked for the purchase and delivery of 200 buses, 75 trolleybuses, 50 electric buses and 20 trams, as well as for the construction, reconstruction and major repair of key boulevards and streets.

The “Sofia World Skate Capital” programme for the 2027–2029 period is also included on the agenda. It envisages Sofia applying to host and jointly organising with World Skate Olympic qualifying competitions for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, World Cup events, and international sports, youth and business initiatives.

Sources: bta.bg