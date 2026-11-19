A new laboratory for processing blood samples from drivers to test for alcohol and drugs will be opened in Varna. The unit is expected to support the work of other laboratories across the country, NOVA reports.

The laboratory is part of an initiative by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev to establish similar units in the largest regional directorates. In addition to Varna, such laboratories are planned in Burgas, Pleven and Plovdiv.

“It will support the work of the other units across the country,” the Interior Ministry said regarding the expected effect of the new laboratory.

The unit will examine blood samples taken from drivers following checks for alcohol or drugs. Laboratory analysis is important in cases where the result of a field test must be confirmed or reviewed in accordance with the established procedure.

According to lawyers, nearly 40% of field tests conducted in Bulgaria produce false-positive results. The report does not name the lawyers in question, nor does it specify the period to which the assessment relates.

The opening of the laboratory in Varna is part of a plan to expand the capacity for analysing samples from drivers. The new units are expected to take on part of the workload of existing laboratories.