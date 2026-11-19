Roadworks are restricting traffic on several major routes, while strong winds and rainfall are making conditions more difficult in the higher parts of the mountains. Traffic at the land border crossing points is normal, but the ferries on the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea routes are temporarily not operating due to the low water level of the Danube.

Roadworks on the Motorways

On the Trakia Motorway in the Stara Zagora region, the asphalt surface is being repaired between kilometres 193 and 192 in the lane heading towards Sofia. Between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., traffic is restricted to the driving and emergency lanes and is allowed only in the overtaking lane.

There are also other temporary traffic arrangements on the same motorway. In the Sliven region, traffic between Sabirano and Dyadovo is being diverted from one lane to another due to partial asphalting. In the Stara Zagora region, restrictions have also been introduced because of road sign repairs, shrub cutting and road surface maintenance.

On the Maritsa Motorway towards the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, traffic in sections near Svilengrad and Kapitan Andreevo is being diverted from one lane to another due to repairs to expansion joints. In the Haskovo region, the speed limit is 50 km/h, and the traffic arrangement will remain in place until 22 December.

Drivers should proceed with increased caution on road I-5 between Shipka and Kazanlak, where maintenance work is being carried out until 20 November. Partial asphalting is under way between Yastrebovo and Byal Izvor. In the Srednogorets Pass, the repairs also affect vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers.

Crashes and Traffic Enforcement

Traffic Police report 15 serious road accidents in the past 24 hours. One person died and 17 were injured.

The ROADPOL operation targeting checks on lorries and buses is continuing. The inspections are planned to run until 22 November and cover the vehicles’ technical condition, documents and compliance with traffic rules.

Fires and Mountain Conditions

According to the latest bulletin published by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection for 17 November, 79 reports of incidents were received. Thirty-four fires were extinguished, 12 of them involving direct material damage. Firefighters also carried out 37 rescue and assistance operations. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

“Conditions for tourism in the mountains are poor,” the Mountain Rescue Service reports. There is fog, rain and wind in the higher parts, while the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts afternoon gusts reaching gale force from the west-southwest.

In the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria above 2,200 metres, the rain will turn to snow. The snow cover on Mount Botev is 5 centimetres. Expected maximum temperatures are around 13 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 6 degrees at 2,000 metres.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, dnes.bg