Who bears the transport costs when defective goods are repaired or replaced within the two-year statutory warranty period? The new episode of the “We, the Consumers” podcast seeks to answer this question. The topic is particularly relevant in the final months of the year, when households often make larger purchases for their homes, and various cases of the goods failing to conform to the sales contract may subsequently emerge.

If you have decided to purchase large or small household appliances, furniture or other home furnishings during Black Friday sales or the Christmas and New Year holiday campaigns, but it turns out that you have bought a defective product, it is useful to know the rules governing its transport for repair or replacement.

Imagine the following situation: the washing machine breaks down, the refrigerator stops working or the television suddenly fails. If two years have not elapsed since the goods were delivered, you can invoke the statutory warranty and file a claim. If the trader accepts the claim as justified and undertakes to repair or replace the defective appliance, another question arises: What do we do with the washing machine, which weighs 70 kilograms? Or with the two-metre-tall refrigerator?

What does the law say about replacement?

When the goods must be replaced, it is the seller who takes them back from the consumer at the seller’s expense. This is expressly provided for by law. Therefore, the consumer should not arrange or pay for the return of the defective goods themselves.

What does the law say about repairs?

Bulgarian law contains no explicit provision separately stating that when a claim accepted as justified is satisfied through a repair at a service centre, the transport to that centre must be paid for by the seller.

However, the European directive whose requirements have been transposed into our national legislation provides that the repair must be “free of charge”, clarifying that this means the consumer must not bear the necessary costs of bringing the goods into conformity with the contract. These expressly include transport costs.

For this reason, the objectives and requirements of the European directive should also be taken into account when interpreting and applying Bulgarian law. When a repair can only be carried out at a service centre and transporting the goods there is necessary to bring them into conformity, there are strong legal grounds for accepting that this cost should not be passed on to the consumer.

“If the trader tells you to take the defective goods to the service centre yourself, ask for this requirement and the transport conditions to be provided to you in writing. When transport is necessary for the repair, you have grounds to object that the cost should form part of bringing the goods into conformity free of charge. If the trader does not take your arguments into account, you can file a complaint with the Commission for Consumer Protection,” recommends Gabriela Rumenova, author and host of the “We, the Consumers” podcast.