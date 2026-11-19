The 2027 budget could lead to recession and impoverishment over the next three to four years. This was stated by Vladislav Panev, an MP from “Democratic Bulgaria”. According to him, the draft provides for an additional tax burden of €2 billion on the private sector, without including sufficient measures to limit spending and improve the efficiency of the state administration.

“This is the budget’s biggest problem: it lacks reforms,” Panev said.

Criticism of Spending and the Tax Burden

In his words, the economy is driven by consumption, production and investment, but the first engine has “overheated”, while the second is not functioning well enough. Panev pointed out that the average increase in salaries in the state administration over the past five years has exceeded 80%, while labour productivity has grown four to five times less.

He linked the budget deficit and the additional money supply to the rise in inflation and imports. According to Panev, industrial production has been declining since 2022, while the trade deficit continues to grow. In his words, this is weakening the competitiveness of the economy and limiting investment.

Panev said that another risk was the increase in interest expenses, which according to the budget forecast will triple over four years.

DB Supports Changes to the TELK System and the Administration

The MP said that “Democratic Bulgaria” does not oppose unpopular reforms. He cited the TELK system and the state administration as examples.

“We are absolutely in favour of stopping the siphoning of funds through TELK commissions; DB has also submitted a bill in this direction,” Panev said. However, he opposed an across-the-board reduction in the remuneration of assistants to children with disabilities.

According to him, artificial intelligence could be used for a comprehensive review of the TELK decisions that have been issued. Panev rejected claims that the opposition was blocking reforms and said that the parliamentary majority should not be afraid of change, even when it could trigger protests.

Dispute over the Deficit and Administrative Price Controls

Panev also criticised attempts to control prices administratively. According to him, the state is simultaneously increasing the money supply through deficits and borrowing, and then trying to control prices through administrative measures. He drew a parallel with the policies of the 1990s and the government of Zhan Videnov.

The MP also rejects the argument that the current deficit is primarily the result of spending by previous governments. “We have not seen invoices from last year that were paid this year,” Panev said.

In his words, changes are needed not only in the state administration but also in the overall management of public finances.