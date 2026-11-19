“We Continue the Change” has submitted proposals between the first and second readings for amendments to three tax laws. The party is calling for a higher VAT registration threshold, the scrapping of some of the planned new taxes and limiting the ban on rakia from small distilleries to sales only.

The proposals concern the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, the Value Added Tax Act and the Corporate Income Tax Act. They were submitted within the deadline for proposals between the two readings of the bills on tax changes for 2027.

Only the sale of rakia should remain banned

Under the excise duties law, PP proposes removing the words “keeping” and “offering” from the text. Thus, the ban on rakia produced at registered specialised small distilleries, in places and premises connected with business activities, would apply solely to its sale.

According to the party, the current wording could also affect people who do not trade in alcohol. “If a grandfather brings rakia to his grandson’s wedding, and the wedding is at a restaurant, this automatically falls under the law’s provisions,” PP leader Assen Vassilev said.

The government is defending the restriction as necessary to stop the sale of unregulated alcohol in restaurants and other commercial establishments. The final text will be determined at the second reading.

VAT threshold to be set at €85,000

PP proposes that the threshold for mandatory VAT registration be increased directly to €85,000 in annual turnover as of January 1, 2027. This is the maximum threshold permitted under European rules.

The bill submitted by the Council of Ministers provides for a gradual increase: from the current €51,130 to €60,000 in 2027, €70,000 in 2028 and €75,000 in 2029. PP’s proposal would exempt more micro and small enterprises from mandatory registration and the related administrative burden.

Changes to vouchers and tax losses

Under the Corporate Income Tax Act, the party proposes scrapping the 7% tax on meal vouchers above the tax-free threshold. The government’s bill provides for the maximum monthly value of the vouchers to be increased to €200, with the portion above €102.26 taxed at a rate of 7%.

Another proposal is for the tax on expenses for the personal use of company assets, known as the “weekend tax,” to remain at 3% instead of being increased to 7%.

PP supports extending the period for carrying forward tax losses from five to ten years, but insists that companies be allowed to deduct up to 100% of their taxable profit for the respective year. The government’s bill sets a limit of 70%.

The party’s proposals will be considered by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, while the final decision will be taken during the second reading of the bills in the plenary chamber.