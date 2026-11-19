Interest rates on loans in Bulgaria are likely to start rising soon, but the expectation is that the change will be gradual. The reason for Bulgarian households’ greater vulnerability is that 99.5% of new loans in the country have variable interest rates, while the average share for the euro area is around 15%, an Oxford Economics analysis shows.

“Interest rates are likely to change very soon, and this will also have considerable economic effects – on consumption, lending and the real estate market, which will affect the country’s entire fiscal situation,” Alexander Nutsov, executive director of the Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association, told bTV.

According to him, the change in the cost of borrowing will not be limited to monthly instalments. Higher interest rates may affect households’ decisions to consume and buy homes, as well as business activity.

Mortgages are the main risk

“The fact is that the processes in Bulgaria are different from those in other euro area countries. We have had a fairly prolonged period of low interest rates. Interest rates on mortgages are at levels that would be difficult to see in Central and Eastern Europe,” commented Petar Ganev, a senior researcher at the Institute for Market Economics.

He pointed out that variable interest rates have traditionally been used in Bulgaria, which is why households are more sensitive to changes in market conditions. “If there is an increase in interest rates, I expect it to be gradual,” Ganev said.

According to him, the most important question is when the impact on mortgage loans will begin. “Mortgage lending is what has increased exceptionally significantly,” he said.

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank show that in September 2026, the average interest rate on new housing loans was 2.41%, while the annual percentage rate of charge was 2.76%. The volume of new business in these loans reached €643.6 million, an increase of 3.5% compared with August.

What this means for borrowers

With a variable-rate loan, a change in the reference rate or in the bank’s terms may lead to a higher monthly instalment. The size and timing of the change depend on the contract and on the way the particular bank calculates the interest rate.

According to Ganev, loan arrears usually increase when people start losing their jobs. He added that households with stable incomes are more often able to service their mortgages, while highly indebted speculative investors face greater risk.

Following Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area on 1 January 2026, interest-rate conditions in the country are directly linked to the decisions of the European Central Bank. This does not mean that all bank interest rates will automatically and simultaneously increase, since the final terms also depend on funding, competition and the policies of individual banks.