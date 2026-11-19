GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” are negotiating with “Progressive Bulgaria” over the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council. He said that GERB was not taking part in talks on the matter.

“I see in the corridors how “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” are negotiating with “Progressive Bulgaria” over the Supreme Judicial Council. No one has spoken to us, and we have not spoken to anyone,” Borissov said.

According to him, the candidates for members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota are party-affiliated and political figures. Borissov said that some of them had been ministers and that he did not see any independent candidates among the nominees.

“Following your question yesterday, I familiarised myself with the candidates for members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota—they are all party-affiliated. We have seen them as ministers; they are political figures. I do not see any independent candidates,” the GERB leader said.

Asked which candidates he expected to be elected, Borissov named Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov, Tanya Radulovska and Veselin Vuchkov. BGNES reported that the election of SJC members from the parliamentary quota was scheduled for November 20.

Borissov also commented on the drones in the Black Sea

In the corridors of Parliament, Borissov said that besides the election of the SJC, there were other important issues, including drone attacks. He commented on the defence minister’s statement that the drones in the Black Sea could be Russian or Ukrainian.

“They are the kings of excuses,” Borissov said. “Even children know that they are Russian,” he added.

Asked why the GERB-SDS parliamentary group had not presented specific proposals for resolving the problem, Borissov said that Bulgaria had an army, ships and systems that could be used against the pirates.

“If they cannot, they will ask for an English or French frigate,” the GERB leader added.

Borissov also criticised the explanation that a technical error had resulted in BGN 1 billion being added to the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. According to him, after it was stated that the Finance Ministry had to correct the amount, the minister presented a list of what the billion would be spent on.