Russia underestimated the will of the Ukrainian people to resist and fight for their freedom. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this during the “Black Sea 2026: The Nearer Middle East” conference, which is being held in Sofia.

“I think the first erroneous strategic assessment was made by Russia, which underestimated the will of the Ukrainian people to resist and fight for their freedom,” Radev said.

The prime minister described the war in Ukraine as an example of a series of erroneous strategic assessments. According to him, serious mistakes were made in analyzing Moscow’s capabilities when the military operations were planned. Radev called the Ukrainian counteroffensive a “terrible strategic mistake.”

Warning of a nuclear risk

Radev said that Europe had also underestimated the resilience of the Russian economy in withstanding the sanctions. In his view, Ukraine’s defensive capabilities had also been underestimated.

The prime minister warned that the war carries a serious nuclear risk. “Nuclear risk is not discussed. It is assumed that in this war, in this confrontation, no nuclear risk exists. But for me, it does exist,” Radev said. He added that, in his view, Russia is using this risk as a tool in the conflict.

According to him, the issue does not occupy a sufficiently prominent place in discussions of the European Council, while NATO and the European Union are gradually changing their roles. Radev said that the Alliance is directing efforts toward containing escalation, while the European Union is allocating increasing resources to support Ukraine.

The Black Sea and the war in Ukraine

Radev pointed out that security in the Black Sea region directly depends on the development of the war. According to him, resolving the problems in the Black Sea requires a sober assessment of how the conflict is unfolding and of the possibilities for bringing it to an end.

“If we want to realize our vision for Bulgaria’s successful economic and social development, we must make every possible effort to transform the Black Sea from a zone of conflict into a zone of shared security,” the prime minister said.

The conference is organized by the Institute for Economics and International Relations and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation – Bulgaria. The topics under discussion include shared security, military balances in the Black Sea, the socio-economic consequences of the conflict, and opportunities for de-escalation.

Sources: euronews.bg, focus-news.net, nova.bg